Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration

Nagpur: With a slew of measures in place for safe and smooth New Year celebrations, city police have initiated preventive detentions. Several criminals who pose threat to the peaceful celebration by indulging in hooliganism, set to face police heat. Hundreds of criminals detained as preventive action could see the dawn of new year in custody.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane informed that the police department has prepared the list of notorious criminals posing threat to the citizens. These criminals will be detained for 24 hours for prevention purposes.

“Taking account of citizen’s safety within the boundary of Orange City, each police station has prepared its respective list of offenders who had engaged in cases of assaults and other body offences in the past. Owing to security concerns, these criminals will be detained between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020,” said the DCP.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay has himself also issued directives to the in-charges of all the 10 traffic zones to continue action against drunken driving. Several check-points have been established under Sonegon, MIDC, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Lakadganj, Ajni, Sakkardara, Indora and Kamptee Traffic Zones.

To ensure their safety on the road, Nagpur Police have issued advisory to follow the traffic norms. To ensure the smooth flow of the traffic, safety of revelers and to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, the city Traffic Police department lead by DCP Chinmay Pandit has assembled special squad coupled with modern tech including Speed Gun Vehicles, Breath analyzers, GPR Connectivity etc.