Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Dec 31st, 2019

Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration

Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration

Nagpur: With a slew of measures in place for safe and smooth New Year celebrations, city police have initiated preventive detentions. Several criminals who pose threat to the peaceful celebration by indulging in hooliganism, set to face police heat. Hundreds of criminals detained as preventive action could see the dawn of new year in custody.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, DCP (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane informed that the police department has prepared the list of notorious criminals posing threat to the citizens. These criminals will be detained for 24 hours for prevention purposes.

“Taking account of citizen’s safety within the boundary of Orange City, each police station has prepared its respective list of offenders who had engaged in cases of assaults and other body offences in the past. Owing to security concerns, these criminals will be detained between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020,” said the DCP.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay has himself also issued directives to the in-charges of all the 10 traffic zones to continue action against drunken driving. Several check-points have been established under Sonegon, MIDC, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Lakadganj, Ajni, Sakkardara, Indora and Kamptee Traffic Zones.

To ensure their safety on the road, Nagpur Police have issued advisory to follow the traffic norms. To ensure the smooth flow of the traffic, safety of revelers and to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, the city Traffic Police department lead by DCP Chinmay Pandit has assembled special squad coupled with modern tech including Speed Gun Vehicles, Breath analyzers, GPR Connectivity etc.

Happening Nagpur
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Nagpur Crime News
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
Maharashtra News
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
अनिल देशमुख होणार महाराष्ट्राचे नवे गृहमंत्री?
अनिल देशमुख होणार महाराष्ट्राचे नवे गृहमंत्री?
Hindi News
पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय निकोसे की जयंती पर प्रभाग ९ में १ करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन
पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय निकोसे की जयंती पर प्रभाग ९ में १ करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
Trending News
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Nagpur police set to guard Orange City on New Year’s Eve
Nagpur police set to guard Orange City on New Year’s Eve
Featured News
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM
Trending In Nagpur
Budding poets spellbind audience at “Ek Dastaan”
Budding poets spellbind audience at “Ek Dastaan”
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
मनपा का गाना ‘ गाड़ीवाला आया घर से कचरा निकाल ‘ हुआ काफी लोकप्रिय
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
Two sisters robbed of mangalsutras at Satsang pandal in Reshimbagh
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
नविन वर्षाच्या पूर्व संध्येला शिस्तबद्ध वाहनचालकांचा गौरव
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
वीडिओ: कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर में हुई बारिश
New Year gift: Aapli Bus drivers, conductors to get Rs 5000 salary hike
New Year gift: Aapli Bus drivers, conductors to get Rs 5000 salary hike
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Will Anil Deshmukh be Maha’s new Home Minister?
Finally, NMC’s Khau Galli at Gandhisagar Lake to start from Jan 5
Finally, NMC’s Khau Galli at Gandhisagar Lake to start from Jan 5
सैकड़ो गुंडों का नया साल जेल में बीतेगा.
सैकड़ो गुंडों का नया साल जेल में बीतेगा.
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145