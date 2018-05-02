Budding poets spellbind audience at “Ek Dastaan”

Nagpur: Team of The TIE Up organized a poetry gathering called ‘Ek Dastaan’ at Poonam Mall, Ramdaspeth, on December 22, 2019. The event had an audience of about 500 people with 60 curated poets from across the city.

The event had a beautiful backdrop along with a stage, well decorated by The team of Unschooled Artist.

The other end of the venue had a photo booth with a vintage background of the name of the event, where the audience could click their pictures.

The event started with the poets, expressing their feelings on stage via performances in multiple languages, namely, Urdu, Hindi, English, and Marathi. These curated poets were given a total of 3 minutes on stage.

The atmosphere was filled with words of poetry and that of the shayaris that the artists had written.

The topics have a wide range of diversity in them, with topics going from politics to heartbreak and everything that stands in between.

Along with these talented and wonderful artists that shone on the stage with their words, there was a performance by a melodious handpan, Pavinder Singh.

The wave of his original songs and the tune of the handpan made the audience concentrate and listen to him with full attention.

Azeem Khan, the founder of The TIE Up, along with Pavan Kharate, and Mudra Kumar hosted the show enthusiastically. The guest of honor, Dr. Nadeem Khan, a distinguished and esteem shayar of the city, also performed a couple of the shayaris that he had written.

The event lasted for 5 hours and it made the atmosphere magical and poetic in the true sense.

This 5th edition of Ek Dastaan, which took place after a whole year was rendered a roaring success.