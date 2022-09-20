Many activists led by Milind Dahiwale join Aam Aadmi Party

Advertisement

Nagpur: Aam Aadmi Party’s continuous dominance in the field of governance and nation building in the country including Maharashtra has inspired people a lot and this paved the way for them to become a part of the growing party.

A large number of activists joined the party under the leadership of Milind Dahiwale, the founder and National President of the Central Human Rights Organization on Monday. The newly inducted office bearers and activists were welcomed in the party by Aam Aadmi Party Vidarbha Convener Devendra Wankhede and other AAP leaders.

Prashant Zade, Sonam Chawla and Vijayant Kamble, Megha Chitgopekar, Dr Rajendra Dhumal, Amit Ahuja, Dr Prakash Rangari, Priyadarshan Sontakke, Mohan Patil, Pravin Dahiwale, Mohammad Farook, Abdul Ghani, Sachin Meshram, Brijesh Somkuvar, Devendra Nandagavali, Anchal Meshram, Santosh Yadav and other activists joined the party.

