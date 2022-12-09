Man’s suicide turns out to be murder, wife arrested by Mauda cops

Nagpur: The death of a 36-year old man earlier thought as suicide has turned out to be murder. Mauda police have arrested the man’s wife Vidya Wagh (28) on Wednesday and detained her lover Kiran Akre (29) for the crime.

The deceased is Namdeo Wagh (36). All three were residents of Shivni village in Mauda Taluka of Nagpur district. According to reports, Vidya and Kiran knew each other earlier and later had an affair.

According to police, Vidya got married to Namdeo a decade ago. The couple was not having children. She was pressuring Namdeo for the past few weeks to register three acre of agricultural land in her name. Vidya strangled Namdeo to death when he was asleep in the intervening night of December 1 and 2. She used a rope to murder him. She walked away from home in the morning and returned at 4 pm. She staged the murder as suicide before the police. However, the police official suspected her story as the body was lying on the floor of the house.

The cops activated informers in her village and received an information about Vidya’s role in the murder. She was detained by the police on Wednesday. She spilled beans during interrogation and confessed to the crime.

Acase under Section 302 of IPC was registered by Mauda police against Vidya. The police produced her in the court and obtained her police custody till December 11.

