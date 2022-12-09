Cash Rs 17.57 lakh stolen from company’s office in Rahate Colony

Nagpur: An unidentified burglar struck at the office of a company at Rahate Colony, Wardha Road, and decamped with valuables including Rs 17.57 lakh cash between December 7 and 8.

The complainant, Shekhar Ravi Kanhere (32), resident of Plot No. 116, Mehadia Square, Chhoti Dhantoli, told Bajaj Nagar police that he runs a company named Memon Power and Solutions Limited Liability Partnership at Plot No. 80, Ashish Bungalow, Jawaharlal Darda Lane, Rahate Colony.

On December 7 around 6.30 pm, Shekhar locked his office and went home. In the meantime, an unidentified miscreant gained entry into Shekhar’s office by breaking open the rear door latch. The burglar laid his hands on Xpia DVR, Dell company monitor worth Rs 5,000 and cash Rs 17.57 lakh. The theft came to notice when Shekhar came to office around 10.30 am on December 8.

Bajaj Nagar police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and are searching for the burglar.

