Man’s body found floating in an apartment well in Suyog Nagar

Nagpur: Body of a man was found floating in a well in the premises of Chintamani Apartment, Suyog Nagar under Ajni police jurisdiction on Saturday afternoon. The body was discovered following foul smell emanating from the well. Nearby people first thought an animal could have died in the well. But when they went near the well, they found body of a man floating in it.

On being informed, a team of Ajni police reached the spot and fished out the body. According to the voter identity card found in pocket of the deceased, the man was identified as Ganesh Keshav Hande, a resident of Amravati.

Cops have sent body to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.