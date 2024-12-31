Manpower crunch: 108 posts of PSIs lying vacant in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maharashtra Police Department is grappling with a shortage of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs), with over 2,270 vacancies across the State. It accounts for more than 30 percent of the total PSI posts in the State. Of these, 108 vacant positions are in the Nagpur Division alone, which indicate a pressing manpower shortage and increasing work pressure on the force.

According to official data from the Office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, the State has a total of 7,601posts for PSIs, but with 2,272 vacancies. The vacancies are spread across various divisions right from police stations to specialised units like the Government Railway Police (GRP).

In the Nagpur Division, which includes Nagpur City Police, Nagpur Range, Gadchiroli Range, Government Railway Police, and Special Action Group, 108 positions remain unfilled. This shortage of officers has led to increased workload on existing staff and also affecting the overall efficiency of the police force. However, the situation is even more dire in other divisions across the State.

The Konkan-2 Division, which covers the coastal areas, is facing the highest number of vacancies, with a staggering 1,684 PSI positions vacant. Other divisions with shortages include Pune Division (219 vacancies), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division (101 vacancies), Amravati Division (86 vacancies), Konkan-1 Division (37 vacancies), and Nashik Division (37 vacancies).

The growing number of vacant posts has led to a strain on the State’s police machinery. A retired Director General of Police (DGP)-rank official, while commenting on the situation, explored the angle of burden on the existing police staff. “The increasing vacancies represent an escalating workload for the officers who are already under pressure. As these posts remain vacant, other personnel are forced to take on more complex tasks, which include investigations and administrative duties.”

The retired DGP further noted that the shortage is felt most acutely during high-pressure situations such as investigation into major crimes or when there is a surge in criminal activity. “Investigations, which already require meticulous attention, are often delayed as police personnel must juggle multiple responsibilities. The pressure is compounded in regions where the police force is already understaffed,” he added.

Despite these challenges, an official from the Maharashtra Police Department stated that the recruitment process to fill these vacancies is already underway. “We are aware of the manpower shortage, and efforts are being made to address the situation. The recruitment process for new PSIs has been initiated, and we are hopeful that the vacancies will be filled in the coming months.”