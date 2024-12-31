After Futala fiasco, NMC eyes mega fountain at Gandhisagar Lake!

The civic body seems to have learned little from the doomed Futala Lake musical fountain project, which failed to deliver on its promises

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) appears to have learned little from the troubled Futala Lake musical fountain project, which failed to deliver on its promises. Now, another historic water body, Gandhisagar Lake, finds itself in the crosshairs of a similar ambitious yet questionable venture. NMC is planning a mega fountain project at this iconic site, mirroring the ill-fated initiative at Futala.

Gandhisagar Lake, a 275-year-old landmark with origins tracing back to the reign of Chand Sultan of the Gond Dynasty, was initially constructed to supply drinking water to old Nagpur city. Known earlier as Jumma Talao and later Shukrawari Lake, the site has undergone several transformations over the centuries. Currently, it is being redeveloped, with the lake dewatered to address pollution concerns and preserve its aquatic ecosystem.

The rejuvenation of Gandhisagar Lake is part of the Central Government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, which aims to restore water bodies across Nagpur. However, progress on these projects has been sluggish. Instead of prioritizing ecological restoration, NMC has focused on beautification efforts, citing cost and time constraints for delaying critical rejuvenation tasks.

One significant ongoing development is the construction of a retaining wall around the lake, with about one-third of the perimeter completed. The remaining work, near the Raman Science Centre, is expected to commence soon, according to NMC’s Executive Engineer, Anil Gedam.

Fountain and auditorium plans

In addition to the fountain, NMC has proposed constructing an auditorium on the lake’s bank to replace the aging Bal Bhavan, which officials claim is no longer fit for purpose. Gedam confirmed that the demolition of the existing structure would follow once the new hall is approved.

Rajendra Rathod, Executive Engineer of NMC’s Electrical Department, shared that a consultant has been appointed to design the fountain project. While the plan is still in its infancy, the civic body intends to tread carefully, considering the Futala Lake fountain’s failure under Nagpur Improvement Trust’s supervision.

The formalities like obtaining permission from Town Planning are being done for Gandhisagar project, learning perhaps from the doomed Futala Lake project. But that apart, when asked about the reasons for grounding of Futala Lake fountain, the officials commented that they do not know the exact details that led to its closure. They added that since the fountain project was handled by NIT, they are not aware of exact details as to why it has stopped functioning.

When pointed out that the Supreme Court stayed the fountain project with the observation that water bodies cannot be used for such things, the civic body officials claimed, “No one is aware as to what caused the NIT to stop operating the musical fountain at Futala Lake.” However, no one was wishing to come on record to state their observation whether the fountain project at Futala and one in pipeline at Gandhisagar have similarities.

The Futala Lake project was simply pushed down the throat by the city leaders who projected it as something magical and would attract tourists to the Second Capital of Maharashtra. But from the very start, environmentalists had listed a host of reasons to question the viability of the musical fountain. Even reputed environmental agencies doubted the efficacy, saying the ecology and marine life of the lake would suffer, but the same were brushed aside with heavy hand by the project backers.

And finally even before the musical fountain could be operated on a regular basis, the court intervened. Now one does not know even after burning its hands in Futala Lake fountain project, what do the city planners are trying to achieve by replicating a similar theme at another historical water body.