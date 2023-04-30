‘Mann ki Baat’ is a spiritual journey for me: Modi in 100th episode

“I can’t believe it’s been so many years since ‘Mann Ki Baat’ began. Each episode has been special. The programme gave me solution to connect with people. It is not merely a programme but faith, spiritual journey to me,” Modi said.

“On 3rd October 2014, on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we started ‘Mann Ki Baat’ together. Today I would like to congratulate all the citizens on the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The show is the personification of our citizens. Here we celebrate positivity, and people’s participation,: he added.

Modi further said, “Be it Swachh Bharat, Khadi or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, issues raised in Mann ki Baat became public movements.”

