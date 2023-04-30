Gas leak in Ludhiana factory; 9 killed, many feared trapped

At least nine persons were killed and many others feared trapped inside a factory on Sua Road near Sherpur Chowk in Punjab’s Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15am.

The entire area has been cordoned off and NDRF teams from Bhatinda have been dispatched for rescue operations.

