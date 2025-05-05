Mankapur Police Apprehend Externed ‘Kalya’ with Knife

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a swift and strategic operation, Mankapur Police arrested a 19-year-old externed individual, identified as Abdul Sadiq alias ‘Kalya’, for illegally possessing a knife near Kalpana Talkies, behind Ambedkar Society, on the night of Sunday, May 4.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 8:55 PM when a patrolling team received a tip-off about a suspicious youth carrying a weapon. The team promptly reached the spot, where the suspect attempted to flee upon spotting the police. He was quickly chased down and detained.

The accused was identified as Abdul Sadiq (19), son of Abdul Nasir, a resident of Taj Nagar, near Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Masjid. A personal search led to the seizure of an iron knife worth approximately ₹100 from his possession.

Further investigation revealed that Abdul had been externed from the Nagpur city and rural limits for one year under Externment Order No. 360/2025 dated January 16, 2025, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2. Despite the order, he unlawfully re-entered the restricted area and was found carrying a weapon, raising suspicions of potential criminal intent.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 4 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 142 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is ongoing.

The operation was executed under the supervision of DCP Rahul Madane (Zone 2) and ACP Sunita Meshram (Sadar Division), led by Senior PI Harish Kalsekar and PSI Sanke along with their team.

