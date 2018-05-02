Mankapur cops nab chain snatcher within 48-hours of incident

Nagpur: In a significant development of the flourishing chain snatching, incidents across Nagpur, the squad of Mankapur Police nabbed a chain snatcher within 48-hours of incident. Besides arresting accused identified as Karan alias Rohit Purushottam Nokriya (19), a resident of Saint Nahaluji Nagar, the cops have also recovered gold chain worth ₹23,000.

According to police sources, the cops received a complaint about an 38-year-old Kanchan Lalji Paswan who was relieved of gold chain by an unidentified miscreant on the night of May 23, 2021.

Following the incident, the cops laid various traps and increased patrolling in the subjected vicinity. During the same, the squad of Mankapur cops comprising Senior Police Inspector (PI) Vaijanti Mandawdhare, PI Rishikesh Gadge, PSI Kailash Magar, PSI Prasad Ranadive, Constable Ravindra Bhujade, NPC Ankush Rathod and Roshan Wadibasme came across a suspicious man.

Subsequently, the cops surrounded him and asked him about his whereabouts. The man identified himself as Rohit Nokriya, a habitual criminal. On checking Rohit, cops found gold chain from his possession. Following which cops rounded up him at Mankapur Police Station. It is during the interrogation Rohit confessed the crime.



