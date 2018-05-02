Manish Soni appointed as Joint Secretary of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Nagpur Chapter

Nagpur : Initation ceremony of Manish Soni to Public Relations Council of India, as Joint Secretary, Nagpur Chapter was held on auspicious day of Gudipadwa at Nagpur Office of PRCI. Shri. Soni is a well-known journalist & public relations professional from the city and has experience of over three decades in the field journalism, mass communication and public relations. Initiation and oath taking ceremony was held in gracious presence of Maharashtra State Head, PRCI & Chairman Nagpur Chapter Shri. Asheesh Tayal, SecrataryShri. Abhishek Mohgaonkar, Treasurer Shri. NikhileshSwarnakar, Joint Treasurer Shri. Kundan Hate.

Shri. Soni is a post graduate in mass communications and served well known publications of central India in Hindi and English languages as journalist. Presently he is serving as Public Relations Officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited.

He has been receipts to Maharashtra State Government Baburao Paradkar Hindi Journalism Award in 2002 and 2004,

Anant Gopal Shewade English Journalism Award of Maharashtra Government in 2017, Arvind DeshmukhJournalism Award. He has also worked as General Secretary of Nagpur Union of Working Journalist in 2004-2005 and General Secretary of Soni Samaj Mitra Mandal, General Secretary of Hindi Patrakar Sangh, Member of Rail YatriSangh and various other organisations in past.

Maharashtra State Head, PRCI Shri. Asheesh Tayalcongratulated Shri. Soni on his initiation to PRCI and wished him great success during his tenure as Joint Secretary of Nagpur Chapter.



