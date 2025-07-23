Manipur’s theatre icon Ratan Thiyam dies at 77

Advertisement



Manipur’s renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died at a hospital here early on Wednesday, officials said. He was 77.

“Thiyam died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at around 1.30 am on Wednesday after a prolonged illness,” a state government official said. A recipient of Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam was known for blending traditional Manipuri art forms with contemporary craft, innovation and poetic narratives. Founder of the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre, Thiyam briefly served as the director of the New Delhi-based National School of Drama from 1987 to 1988. The Manipur government also condoled the death of Thiyam. “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Padma Shri recipient and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee – Ratan Thiyam, a towering figure in Indian theatre and a cultural icon of Manipur,” the government said in a statement.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also condoled his death in a post saying, “One of India’s greatest cultural figures, Ratan Thiyam, has just passed away in Imphal. Primarily a theatre personality, he also made major contributions in painting, music, and as a playwright. He was rooted in the rich cultures of his beloved Manipur but earned a name for himself both nationally and internationally. A man of strong political convictions, he was anchored in the finest of liberal, pluralistic, and secular Indian traditions. He was bold and fearless till the very end, agonising over the fate that had befallen his lovely state. I still vividly recall the few hours I spent with him in November 2021, getting educated and inspired.”