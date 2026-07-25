Youth Killed, Another Critical in Daylight Knife Attack at Manewada

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Nagpur: A youth was brutally murdered while another sustained critical injuries in a daylight knife attack allegedly triggered by an old rivalry near the Manewada Crematorium under the Hudkeshwar police station limits on Saturday afternoon. The incident sent shockwaves across the city, prompting Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil to visit the crime scene and review the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Suryawanshi, while Aman Kale suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His condition is reported to be critical.

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According to police, the attack is believed to be linked to a knife assault that took place around three months ago in Dnyaneshwar Nagar under the Ajni police station limits, in which the names of Pawan Suryawanshi, Aman Kale, and Ajay Solanki had surfaced. Investigators suspect the latest assault was carried out as an act of revenge.

Police said that Vedant Kapte had reportedly been trying to contact Pawan through social media for the past two months. On Saturday, Pawan was allegedly lured to the Manewada Crematorium on the pretext of holding talks. Pawan, Aman Kale, and Ajay Solanki reached the spot in the afternoon, where a group of 8 to 10 assailants was allegedly waiting.

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During the meeting, an argument broke out, following which the attackers allegedly launched a brutal knife assault. Preliminary investigations suggest that Kaka alias Aman Chaurasiya dragged Pawan and stabbed him in the head, while Yash Sarode allegedly attacked him from behind. Aman Kale was also assaulted with sharp weapons during the attack.

After the assault, Pawan and Aman attempted to flee to save their lives. However, Pawan collapsed a short distance away, while the accused fled the scene.

Hudkeshwar police rushed both victims to the hospital after receiving information about the incident. However, doctors declared Pawan dead before treatment could begin.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil inspected the crime scene and directed officers to expedite the investigation. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, including Kaka alias Aman Chaurasiya, Yash Sarode, Naidu, Vedant Kapte, Raunak Raut, Piyush Baghel, and several other suspects.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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