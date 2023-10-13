Manas Square-Institute of Science Underpass Bhoomi Pujan Today (14th October)

NAGPUR: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Hon Shri Nitin Gadkari will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the proposed Underpass from Manas Square to Institute of Science near Zero Mile Metro Station, here on Saturday (14th October 2023). Deputy Chief Minister Hon Shri Devendra Fadanvis will be Guest of Honour for the event.

The event would be held at 11 am and would also be attended by local legislators and other dignitaries. The work would be executed by Maha Metro and would be part of Central Road Fund (CRF). The proposed underpass would be 870 meter long and will have three entry/exit points.

Three boxes – 5.5m*5.5m (2 each) and 10.5m*5.5m (one) would be part of the underpass. The total cost of the project is ₹ 79.67 crore. The underpass would help reduce traffic on the much congested stretch of Manas Square and Loha Pul. The underpass would be located across both the sides of Wardha Road (National Highway).

One end of the underpass would be near Manas Square and the other near Institute of Science. It would run parallel to Ansari Road (Tekadi Road). The proposed underpass would also help in decongesting the nearby areas and localities with prominent institutions like Bhavan School, BSNL Office, Forest Department Office to name a few.

It may be recalled that the Underpass at Iron Bridge (Loha Pul) and Y-Shaped Flyover from Ram Jhula to LIC and RBI Squares – both constructed by Maha Metro as part of CRF – were inaugurated earlier this year. Maha Metro has also demolished road opposite Railway Station and has undertaken construction of the proposed road.

The entire area comprising important points like Manas Square, Iron Bridge (Loha Pul), Zero Mile, Wardha Road, Ansari Road experiences traffic congestion all throughout and it peaks during evening rush hour. Once constructed, the proposed underpass would help in decongesting these areas to a great extent.

