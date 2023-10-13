EBUS facility at KRIMS Hospital turns out to be major lifesaver

Nagpur: KRIMS Hospital a known name to Central India since 1997 has created a niche and respect in the field of medical fraternity.

On the background of recent pandemic there is increase in respiratory and cancer cases in many folds and made it imperative for accurate and timely diagnosis to decide a correct line of treatment and off course saving lives. With their patient first approach, a state- of-the -art facility EBUS is installed at KRIMS Hospital. This facility is boon for Nagpur and adjoining states with its added benefits to the patients.

Advertisement

Dr. Ashok Arbat, Director at KRIMS Hospital, added that a dedicated professional always makes it sure that every patient who comes to KRIMS Hospital for treatment should get it and at affordable cost.

Keeping this in mind he always desired to have a facility that will help accurate diagnosis specially in respiratory diseases. An EBUS facility at KRIMS Hospital is the outcome of his efforts to provide patients a facility that will change the concept of diagnosis.

EBUS (endobronchial ultrasound) bronchoscopy is a procedure used to diagnose different types of lung disorders, including inflammation, infections or cancer. Performed by a pulmonologist, An endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy (EBUS) is a minimally invasive medical procedure that allows doctors to look at the lymph nodes located adjacent to the airways using a flexible tube that’s inserted through the mouth and into the lungs. When CT scan is done it shows the lymph and mass. But the outcome of this diagnosis is limited up to whether it is infection, T.B. Cancer or any other kind of disease. It is like a general diagnosis. But with the EBUS procedure one can get accuracy in result.

During an EBUS, procedure doctors may obtain tissue samples using a technique called transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS TBNA). The advantages of the EBUS procedure is: If an X-ray or CT scan identifies an abnormality in the lungs, an EBUS procedure may help detect:

1.Whether the lymph nodes adjacent to the airways are affected by lung cancer

2.How big the tumour is

3.Whether it’s spread in the lungs.

Dr.Ashok Arbat renowned Pulmonologist further added that ,” Patients with respiratory disease must do a EBUS procedure so that a correct diagnosis is done. This minimally invasive medical procedure is very safe, gives good result and requires only a day stay in hospital. It requires skilled professionals to perform it. The EBUS procedure helps to know the level of lung cancer i.e. whether it is in 1st, 2nd or 3rd stage and accordingly line of treatment can be decided. And obviously saving more lives. Till date he has performed more than 500 EBUS procedures .

Dr. Ashok Arbat urges people with respiratory problems to take the advantage of this EBUS facility a minimal invasive procedure that helped many patients to get diagnosed accurately, so that a right treatment can be followed and thereby saving lives.

EBUS helps in early diagnosis and staging of lung cancer in minimally invasive way and helps in diagnosing diseases like Sarcoidosis apart from regular infections and tuberculosis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement