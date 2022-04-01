Man, who had hunted wild boar and was caught, commits suicide in Bhandara

Nagpur: A man, who had hunted a wild boar and was caught by Forest Department officials, committed suicide by consuming a poisonous stuff. The shocking incident took place at Dighori Mothi in Lakhandur Taluka of Bhandara district on Thursday, March 30.

The deceased has been identified as Rajaram Ganpat Meshram (54), a resident of Dighori Mothi. On March 26, Rajaram had hunted a wild boar and was selling its meat. But he was caught and booked by Forset Department officials. 20 kg meat of the wild boar was seized from him. However, he was released after issuing a notice to him.

On Wednesday night, Rajaram went to a farm in the village under the influence of liquor and committed suicide by consuming some poisonous liquid. His body was found the next morning. On being informed a team of Dighori Mothi police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Further probe is underway.