3-yr old boy dies during MRI test at Nagpur’s AIIMS?

Nagpur: A shocking incident in which a 3-year old boy allegedly died during an MRI test has come to fore at Nagpur’s AIIMS. Parents of the kid have registered a case with Sonegaon police in this regard. The parents claimed negligence on the part of doctors, causing the boy’s death, according to a report in a TV news channel.

The deceased has been identified as Sankalp (3). During MRI investigation at Nagpur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the parents noticed no movement by Sankalp. Later they claimed that the kid died due to negligence by the doctors, the report said.