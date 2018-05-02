Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road

Nagpur: Panic and chaos gripped Panchsheel square area after a man attacked his wife with sharp edged weapons on Canal road near Panchasheel Square on Monday afternoon.

The reason behind the assault could not be ascertained immediately. In the meantime, cops have rushed victim Monali Tote to Dhantoli based Care Hospital in critical condition.

According to police sources, Monali was driving on Canal Road when her enraged husband Sachin intercepted her on way. They picked up an argument on the road side. Fumed over some heated exchanged between them, the accused, in a fit of rage, whisked out knife and ruthlessly stabbed Monali in full public view.

Leaving his wife lying in pool of blood the accused Sachin then fled the spot. It is when some locals alerted Dhantoli police who rushed to spot immediately.