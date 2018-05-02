Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jan 18th, 2020
    National News

    Man travelling on roof of train dies of electrocution in Maharashtra

    An unidentified man who was travelling on the roof of a train died of electrocution at suburban Ghatkopar station on the Central line on Friday night, a railway official said.

    “A rooftop traveller was electrocuted at Ghatkopar station. He came in contact with high voltage OHE wire and burnt severely,” Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer said.

    The incident took place around 9:25 pm.

    Later, station master and staff shifted him to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment where he was declared dead by doctors.

    Following the incident, services on the south-bound route towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were brought to a halt for a while.

