    Published On : Wed, Apr 7th, 2021

    Man thrashes, robs ex-wife in Mankapur

    Nagpur: A man thrashed and robbed his ex-wife while she was returning home from work in Mankapur area here on Monday night.

    A resident of Lahanuji Baba Layout, Plot No. 52, Harshala Bhogeshwar Kadoliya (22) told police that she had got married with the accused Vasant Jagdish Kadoliya (26), resident of PWD Quarter5/2, Rajnagar. However, the couple got divorced.

    On Monday around 10 pm, the accused Vasant reached the work place of Harshala and abused her with filthy words. Later, when she was returning home, Vasant accosted her and thrashed her severely. The accused also snatched cash Rs 8,500 and a mobile phone worth Rs 2000 from the purse of Harshala.

    Mankapur Assistant PSI Chandu Paratkar, acting on Harshala’s complaint, booked the accused Vasant Kadoliya under Section 394 of the IPC and searching for him.


