Governor Koshyari releases book on the historic Battle of Pavan Khind

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book ‘Gajapurcha Ransangram’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday (7th April)

The book narrates the story of the sacrifice of Bajiprabhu Deshpande in the epic battle at Pavan Khind that eventually resulted in the safe escape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the siege of fort Panhala.

Complimenting the author Shantanu Paranjpe and publisher Chinmay Pandit for bringing out the book on the historic event and the personalities associated with it, the Governor expressed the hope that the rich history of Maharashtra would also be brought out in Hindi so that it reached wider audiences. The Governor said Maharashtra has the highest number of forts and expressed the need for preservation of the historic forts.

Printer Vishal Deshpande, Pradip Pandit and Apoorva Pandit were also present.



