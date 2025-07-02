Man stoned to death over road rage in Nagpur; two arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: A routine bike ride home turned into a deadly nightmare for a 32-year-old man who was brutally killed in a shocking road rage incident near Nara Ghat on Monday night. The victim, identified as Swapnil Lankanath Gosavi, was allegedly attacked with stones after a heated altercation over his motorcycle passing too close to a group of men.

Gosavi, a resident of HUDCO Colony and a warehouse employee, was returning home around 10.30 pm when the confrontation occurred on Nara Road. Eyewitnesses told police that a group of men stopped him and picked a quarrel, objecting to how close he rode his bike near them.

Among the group was Sujal alias Emi Rajesh Mhaiskar (22), a known history-sheeter, along with his associates Akshit Ambade, Bhupesh Surendra Wanjari (27) of Barakholi Indora, and Ravi Bholanath Banerjee (27) of Om Nagar, Koradi Road.

The argument quickly escalated. The men reportedly slapped Swapnil, and in a sudden fit of rage, picked up stones from the roadside and smashed them onto his head, leaving him grievously injured. Shocked bystanders rushed to his aid as the attackers fled the scene.

Swapnil was taken to Mayo Hospital via an e-rickshaw after locals first alerted the police at Jaripatka Police Station, but doctors declared him dead.

The tragic incident has left Swapnil’s wife Jyoti (28) and their two young children in shock. As news of the murder spread, senior police officers and the Crime Branch team reached the spot and launched a manhunt for the accused.

By Tuesday morning, police managed to nab Bhupesh Wanjari and Ravi Banerjee, while prime accused Sujal Mhaiskar and another accomplice Abhi remain on the run.

A case of murder has been registered at Jaripatka Police Station, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.