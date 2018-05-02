Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019

Man stoned to death, body dumped in a well in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: A man was stoned to death by unidentified persons and his body dumped in a well behind Novatel Hotel on Kamptee Road in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a security guard went to answer nature’s call and stumbled upon the dead body. The spot falls under the jurisdiction of Old Kamptee police. The murder spot is in Khairi village near Yakub Baba Dargah. Around 8 am on Sunday, the guard found the body and passed on the information to others. Around half an hour later, another security guard also went to spot but did not find any dead body. The matter was informed to Police Control Room upon which a team of Old Kamptee police station reached the spot with a sniffer dog as reports stated that body was noticed by one guard but later it disappeared. The dog took the cops to a nearby well and in it the cops noticed the floating body. The body was fished out and panchanama revealed deep injuries on the forehead.

Old Kamptee PSI Rahul Mahipale has registered a case under Sections 302, 201 of the IPC against the unidentified accused and started probe. The deceased has not been identified as yet.

