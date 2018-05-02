Centre OK for prosecution of 56 IAS officers

New Delhi: The Centre allowed prosecution under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against 56 Indian Administrative Service officers in the last 10 years spanning both Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi governments.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had granted 102 prosecution sanctions against these 56 IAS officers between January 1, 2010 and March 26, 2019.

In the same time period, DoPT also denied permission for prosecution in 21 other cases related to 20 IAS officers.

This information was provided by DoPT to Lucknow-based Right to Information Act activist Nutan Thakur on her application and in compliance of the Central Information Commission order.

Thakur had sought information regarding the sanction or denial of permission for prosecution of officers from 2010 to 2019.

Of 102 sanctions, 65 prosecution sanctions were given during the previous Manmohan Singh led United Progressive Alliance government, while 37 sanctions were granted under the Modi led National Democratic Alliance regime.

Of 21 cases of denial, 10 and 11 occurred during the UPA and NDA rules respectively.