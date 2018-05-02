Man stabbed for not inviting two for friend’s B’day in Mankapur

Nagpur: Not inviting two of the friends to his friend’s birthday party proved drastic to a 25-year-old man, as the two youths reportedly stabbed him in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, Bobby Manojsingh Ravat, a resident of Ganpati Nagar, Mankapur is now undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) under critical condition.

Mankapur cops have booked the accused identified as Sahil alias Nanu Vinod Sarwan, (20) and Shubham Udhaybhan Thakur (25), both residents of Mhada Colony, Zingabai Takli and placed them under arrest in this connection.

Police sources said that birthday of one Rahul, a common friend of the trio falls on August 17, owing to which Bobby planned a birthday surprise at the stroke of midnight. However, he didn’t invite accused Sahil and Shubham to the celebration. Irked over this, the duo approached Bobby and picked up an argument at around 12.30 am. The quarrel soon took ugly turn when the accused duo whipped out a knife from the pocket and stabbed Bobby in his stomach. Leaving him laying in the pool of blood the accused the fled the spot.

After one, spotted a man laying outside, he dialed police control room. Acting swiftly on which the Mankapur cops rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC.