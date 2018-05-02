Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020

    Man stabbed for not inviting two for friend’s B’day in Mankapur

    Nagpur: Not inviting two of the friends to his friend’s birthday party proved drastic to a 25-year-old man, as the two youths reportedly stabbed him in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, Bobby Manojsingh Ravat, a resident of Ganpati Nagar, Mankapur is now undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) under critical condition.

    Mankapur cops have booked the accused identified as Sahil alias Nanu Vinod Sarwan, (20) and Shubham Udhaybhan Thakur (25), both residents of Mhada Colony, Zingabai Takli and placed them under arrest in this connection.

    Police sources said that birthday of one Rahul, a common friend of the trio falls on August 17, owing to which Bobby planned a birthday surprise at the stroke of midnight. However, he didn’t invite accused Sahil and Shubham to the celebration. Irked over this, the duo approached Bobby and picked up an argument at around 12.30 am. The quarrel soon took ugly turn when the accused duo whipped out a knife from the pocket and stabbed Bobby in his stomach. Leaving him laying in the pool of blood the accused the fled the spot.

    After one, spotted a man laying outside, he dialed police control room. Acting swiftly on which the Mankapur cops rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Fadnavis holds Covid-19 review meeting with officials in Nagpur
    Fadnavis holds Covid-19 review meeting with officials in Nagpur
    Man stabbed for not inviting two for friend’s B’day in Mankapur
    Man stabbed for not inviting two for friend’s B’day in Mankapur
    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    Teenager girl ends life
    Teenager girl ends life
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145