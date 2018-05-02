Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020

    Fadnavis holds Covid-19 review meeting with officials in Nagpur

    Not proper: Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut’s remarks on doctors

    Nagpur: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a dim view of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s reported remarks on doctors, saying they have hurt feelings of the medical fraternity. Fadnavis also reiterated his demands for ramping up COVID-19 testing to check the spread of the viral infection and for setting up medium-size COVID care centres instead of jumbo facilities.

    When asked about remarks made by Raut while speaking to a regional channel on “knowledge” of doctors, Fadnavis said, “I don’t know in what sense he had made that statement. “But, I feel that giving such statement is not proper amidst the COVID scenario. Our doctors are working really hard. They are putting their lives into danger and working day and night for us. This statement has hurt their feelings,” he told reporters.

    The former chief minister, who is an MLA from Nagpur, has held a review meeting with Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe and other officials. Former Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule BJP MLAs and city Mayor Sandip Joshi also attended the meeting.

    Fadnavis stressed the need to increase the number of tests and to strengthen healthcare facilities, including beds in hospitals, in Nagpur. “During my visits to various cities in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, I have seen that jumbo centres do not serve the purpose the way COVID centres do,” the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said.

    The COVID-19 case tally in Nagpur district stood at 13,990 on August 16, as per district officials..

    Trending In Nagpur
    NMC License will promote license raj and Corruption – VTA
    NMC License will promote license raj and Corruption – VTA
    Fadnavis holds Covid-19 review meeting with officials in Nagpur
    Fadnavis holds Covid-19 review meeting with officials in Nagpur
    Man stabbed for not inviting two for friend’s B’day in Mankapur
    Man stabbed for not inviting two for friend’s B’day in Mankapur
    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    Teenager girl ends life
    Teenager girl ends life
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145