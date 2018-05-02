Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jul 23rd, 2019

Man stab to death in Mangalwari Market, Crime Branch arrest 3 accused within few hours

Nagpur: Petty brawl over mortgage vehicle took a bloody turn after three men reportedly stabbed a man near Mangalwari Market under Sadar police on Tuesday evening.

The deceased identified as Subash Gorle, a resident of Shivaji Nagar was rushed to Mayo Hospital with severe injuries by some locals however, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Interestingly, the city Crime Branch who is on their toes to eliminate antisocial social elements booked three accused identified as Kushal alias Bhatti Prabhakar Rajurkar (26), Abhay Kamlesh Fusate (20) and Atul Ghosh and placed them under arrest within couple of hours.

According to police, Subash had lend some money to accused but kept their vehicle with him. Owing to which a quarrel broke down between them on Tuesday evening. The accused reportedly hurled abuses at Subash before stabbing him. Subsequently leaving him in pool of blood the accused fled the spot.

