Man, sister-in-law in suicide pact near Nagpur

Nagpur: A young man and his sister-in-law committed suicide allegedly over illicit affair by jumping into a 25 ft deep pit filled with rain water near Manganese ore mines at Bhimantola, Bhandarbodi, in Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district.

The deceased, Laxman Gulabrao Dhurve (27) and his sister-in-law Mainavati Asuraj Dhurve (38) were the residents of Bhimantola. Laxman was unmarried. His elder brother Asuraj’s first wife died allegedly due to delivery complications. Father of three daughters, Asuraj then tied the nuptial knot with Mainavati from whom he has a son. According to sources, Mainavati had an alleged extra-marital affair with her brother-in-law Laxman. On June 9, Laxman and Mainavati ran away from home.

