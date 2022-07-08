Man, sister-in-law in suicide pact near Nagpur

Nagpur: A young man and his sister-in-law committed suicide allegedly over illicit affair by jumping into a 25 ft deep pit filled with rain water near Manganese ore mines at Bhimantola, Bhandarbodi, in Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district.
The deceased, Laxman Gulabrao Dhurve (27) and his sister-in-law Mainavati Asuraj Dhurve (38) were the residents of Bhimantola. Laxman was unmarried. His elder brother Asuraj’s first wife died allegedly due to delivery complications. Father of three daughters, Asuraj then tied the nuptial knot with Mainavati from whom he has a son. According to sources, Mainavati had an alleged extra-marital affair with her brother-in-law Laxman. On June 9, Laxman and Mainavati ran away from home.
Family members launched a search for them. Asuraj lodged a missing report about his wife with the police. Almost after a month, Laxman and Mainavati returned to Bhimantola. Fearing societal backlash, the couple then entered into a suicide pact and jumped into the pit filled with water.
Bodies of Laxman and Mainavati were found floating in the pit. Staff from Ramtek Police Station arrived at the spot. Cops retrieved the bodies and handed them over to the family members after post-mortem at Sub-District Hospital.
Ramtek Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigations are being carried out by PSI Shrikant Lanjewar.