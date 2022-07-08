Lakadganj cops arrest gang of ATM thieves from Odisha in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Lakadganj Police have arrested a gang of ATM thieves from Odisha and recovered cash worth lakh of rupees from their possession here, on Friday. The accused had several offence registered against them in Odisha, cops said.

According to police sources, the accused were trying flee after attempting a dacoity. However, Nagpur cops received secret information, following which they made the arrest. A team of Odisha Police have reportedly reached to Nagpur. After completing the formalities, the accused will be taken to Odisha.

