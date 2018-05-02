Man rapes FB friend with marriage promise, forces abortion

Nagpur: A 26-year old man lured his Facebook friend with marriage promise, raped her and when she became pregnant, forced her for abortion. The accused has been booked but not arrested as yet.

The accused, Saurabh Dharmendra Ambade, native of Pulgaon, Wardha, but presently staying at Flat No. 302, Fagoji Layout, near Godhni Bus Stand, befriended the 23-year old woman and later lured her with marriage promise. With this bogus promise, the accused Saurabh exploited her sexually frequently. However, when she became pregnant, Saurabh forced her for abortion and also refused to marry her.

Mankapur PSI Nage, acting on complaint of the victim, booked the accused Saurabh Ambade under Sections 376(2)(N), 313 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.



