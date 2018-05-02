Man murdered by two drunkard friends in Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: Wordy duel among three drunkards led to murder of a 32-year old man in Ganeshpeth police area on Holi day. Two accused have reportedly been arrested in the murder case.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhan Pappu Gaekwad, resident of Takiya, Dhantoli.

According to police, Lakhan and his two friends Chetan alias Baba Mandal (30), resident of Hiwri Nagar and Tanmay alias Bhadya Nagrale (30), resident of Kaushalya Nagar, consumed liquor around 6 pm on Monday. After enjoying the heady stuff, the three friends were sitting in front of Sangeeta Rajesh Nagdive’s house near Mokshadham Ghat. Meanwhile, a quarrel erupted between Lakhan and the accused Chetan and Tanmay over an old issue. During the heated exchange, the accused Chetan and Tanmay whipped out knives and stabbed Lakhan on his neck, back and abdomen. He collapsed and died on the spot.

Ganeshpeth Woman PSI Mokase, based on a complaint lodged by Naresh Ramchandra Wankhede (49) of Dhantoli, booked the accused duo Chetan Mandal and Tanmay Nagrale under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC. Both the accused have reportedly been arrested.



