Published On : Thu, Oct 3rd, 2019

Man murdered, body dumped in a farm in New Kamptee

Nagpur: An unidentified man was stoned and stabbed to death and his body was dumped in a farm in New Kamptee area on Wednesday afternoon. Some accused, who have also not been identified, murdered the man and disposed of his body with the intention of destroying evidence. Cops have launched investigation to establish identity of the deceased as well as the accused killers.

According to New Kamptee police, body of the unidentified man was found thrown into farm of Raju Munnaji Khade at Ghorpad around 3.15 pm on Wednesday. The man was stoned and stabbed to death by unidentified persons somewhere else and body dumped in the farm with the motive of destroying evidence. On being informed, a team of cops reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

New Kamptee Assistant PSI Shirsath, based on a complaint lodged by NPC Atul Baliram Rathod, has registered a case under Sections 302, 201 against the unidentified accused. A probe has been launched to establish identity of the deceased as well as accused killers.

