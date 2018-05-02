Cong’s Vikas Thakre, Girish Pandav, Bunty Shelke file papers for Nagpur West, South, Central seats

Nagpur: Congress candidates Vikas Thakre, Girish Pandav, and Bunty Shelke on Thursday filed their nomination papers for Nagpur West, Nagpur South and Nagpur Central constituencies respectively for Assembly elections.

Vikas Thakre has been pitted against BJP’s Sudhakar Deshmukh in Nagpur West while Girish Pandav will take on Mohan Mate of BJP in Nagpur South. Bunty Shelke will fight BJP’s Vikas Kumbhare in Nagpur Central constituency in the State Assembly polls slated to be held on October 21.

The three Congress candidates reached the Collectorate in a procession accompanied by large number of supporters.