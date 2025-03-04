Man misbehaves with woman at Nagpur Bus Stand, arrested

Nagpur: Even as outrage continues over the shocking incident at Pune’s Swargate bus station, where a 26-year-old woman was raped inside a Shivshahi bus by accused Datta Gade, another disturbing case has emerged from Nagpur.

A video of a man misbehaving with a woman at Nagpur’s Ganeshpeth Bus Stand has gone viral on social media. The accused, identified as Mangesh, has now been booked under relevant charges.

This incident has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety at public transport hubs in Nagpur.

According to reports, on the morning of March 3, Mangesh was seen misbehaving with women boarding buses at the bus stand. The incident has sparked widespread anger.

Following the complaint, the Ganeshpeth police registered a case against Mangesh and took him into custody. Further investigation is underway.