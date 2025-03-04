Gangster terror in Nagpur’s Ghas Bazaar Road: Jewellery shop owner assaulted

Nagpur: The city has been witnessing a growing menace of gangsters in recent days. On the night of March 3, chaos erupted near Chinteshwar Temple at Ghas Bazaar area of Nagpur when a group of criminals unleashed terror in the area.

Armed goons broke into a jewellery shop and brutally assaulted its owner, Padmakar Parate. The attack was carried out by anti-social elements residing near the shop. In the assault, Padmakar Parate (47) and his father, Rupchand Parate (72), sustained injuries.

Shockingly, the criminals even attacked police personnel who arrived at the scene.

A case has been registered at Lakadganj Police Station, but the accused are still at large.

This incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in Nagpur, the Second Capital of Maharashtra. The terror created by these criminals has left local residents in fear.