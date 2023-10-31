Man kills wife’s paramour in Jatarrodi, Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in the Jatarrodi area under Imamwada Police Station after a 40-year-old man was reportedly killed here in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police sources, infuriated over his wife’s illicit relations with the deceased identified as Nitin Rohanbagh, a man along with his accomplices, reportedly killed him at around 3:30 am.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Imamwada Police, in the meantime, have registered an offense under Section 302 of the IPC.

The police have also apprehended one accused in connection with this, while two more involved in the crime are still at large.

Further investigations are ongoing.

