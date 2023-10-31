CP Amitesh Kumar orders transparency in Traffic Policing in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant directive, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar has instructed the Traffic Branch to abandon covert tactics when apprehending law-breaking drivers. The CP emphasized the need for transparency in operations, insisting that officers be visibly present on the streets. He stated, “This ‘hide and catch’ policing approach will no longer be tolerated, and those found engaging in such practices will face suspension.”

During an exhaustive assessment of traffic congestion hotspots in the city, an incident in the Lakadganj area was brought to the CP’s attention. It involved a two-wheeler rider who was injured last week due to the sudden emergence of a hidden traffic officer from behind a truck.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Chetna Tidke promptly acknowledged the CP’s directive and conveyed the message to the entire traffic police force. She instructed traffic personnel to cease using surprise tactics in their daily operations.

Experts in the field have pointed out that traffic branch personnel frequently concealed themselves behind bushes, vehicles, or trees, lying in wait for traffic violators to stumble into their trap. This method, more commonly associated with law enforcement agencies dealing with criminals or terrorists, is deemed unsuitable for law-abiding citizens who dutifully pay their taxes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement