Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar

Nagpur:A Nandanvan based man allegedly killed his wife suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with a man. The incident occurred at Hivari Nagar vicinity, between the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Deceased has been identified as Shruti, and cops have booked accused husband, Vilas Bhujade in the connection.

According to police sources, the couple was not in good terms for the past few days, and infighting had become a routine between them. Vilas was suspicious of Sruti’s character. Following which they often indulge in argument. Between the intervening night of Monday and Monday, the accused reportedly slit the throat of Shruti following an argument.

Based on the complaint lodged, Nandanvan police have booked accused Vilas on the charges of murder and started the probe.