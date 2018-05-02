Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 12th, 2020

    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar

    Nagpur:A Nandanvan based man allegedly killed his wife suspecting her of having an illicit relationship with a man. The incident occurred at Hivari Nagar vicinity, between the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Deceased has been identified as Shruti, and cops have booked accused husband, Vilas Bhujade in the connection.

    According to police sources, the couple was not in good terms for the past few days, and infighting had become a routine between them. Vilas was suspicious of Sruti’s character. Following which they often indulge in argument. Between the intervening night of Monday and Monday, the accused reportedly slit the throat of Shruti following an argument.

    Based on the complaint lodged, Nandanvan police have booked accused Vilas on the charges of murder and started the probe.


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    “इंडिया बुक ऑफ रेकॉर्ड ड्रॉईंग रुममध्ये 85 k.m. धावणे” – डॉ . राजेंद्र जयस्वाल 
    “इंडिया बुक ऑफ रेकॉर्ड ड्रॉईंग रुममध्ये 85 k.m. धावणे” – डॉ . राजेंद्र जयस्वाल 
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया : सप्ताह के सातों दिन खुलेंगी दुकानें
    गोंदिया : सप्ताह के सातों दिन खुलेंगी दुकानें
    नागपुर में व्यक्ति ने चॉकलेट का लालच देकर दो बच्चियों से बलात्कार किया
    नागपुर में व्यक्ति ने चॉकलेट का लालच देकर दो बच्चियों से बलात्कार किया
    Trending News
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Centre likely to extend lockdown with more relaxations
    Centre likely to extend lockdown with more relaxations
    Featured News
    Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days
    Domestic Flights Likely to Resume After 6 Days
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    Trending In Nagpur
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Corona cases hit 300 in Nagpur, claims 4 lives
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    धक्कादायक! नागपूर जिल्ह्यात पवनी येथील तहसीलदारांच्या वाहनाला रेतीमाफियाकडून धडक?
    अल्पावधित पाच हजार बेड क्षमतेचे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तयार
    अल्पावधित पाच हजार बेड क्षमतेचे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तयार
    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel
    Deprived of basic facilities, quarantine patients stage demonstration at MLA Hostel
    4th Corona death in Nagpur: 3 more test positive, total at 293, 86 recovered
    4th Corona death in Nagpur: 3 more test positive, total at 293, 86 recovered
    राधा स्वामी सत्संग परिसर में 5,000 बिस्तर की क्षमता वाला ‘कोविड-19 केंद्र’
    राधा स्वामी सत्संग परिसर में 5,000 बिस्तर की क्षमता वाला ‘कोविड-19 केंद्र’
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    5000 Bed “COVID-19 Centre” at the Radha Swami Satsang
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    दक्षिण-पश्चिम मंडळाकडून अडीच हजार व्यक्तींसाठी किचन सुरू
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    नागपुरातील क्वारंटाईन केंद्र असलेल्या आमदार निवासात जेवणावरुन गोंधळ
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145