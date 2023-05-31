Man kills sister’s lover over social media posts in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: An enraged young man took matters into his own hands, brutally murdering his sister’s boyfriend after an offensive video went viral on social media in Gittikhadan police station area on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Kapil Bhimrao Dongre (35), a mobile shop owner, was mercilessly attacked by the assailant, Kewal (25) (name changed), a construction contractor.

Advertisement

According to the police, Kapil had been in an illicit affair with Kewal’s sister for the past 13 years. Despite both parties being married and having children, the immoral relationship continued clandestinely. Approximately 12 years ago, Kewal’s sister tied the nuptial knot with a businessman from Chhattisgarh, and Kapil too got married. The situation took a turn for the worse when Kapil recently travelled to Chhattisgarh, where Kewal’s sister’s husband and children were temporarily away. During his visit, Kapil seized the opportunity to capture obscene photographs and videos with Kewal’s sister.

After returning to Nagpur two days ago, Kapil shared the obscene video with Kewal’s brother-in-law, leading to disturbance in the domestic life of his sister. Kewal’s sister filed a complaint against Kapil with the Chhattisgarh police. Enraged by Kapil’s act, Kewal confronted Kapil at his mobile shop on Tuesday afternoon, demanding answers for his sister’s humiliation. The confrontation quickly escalated into a violent altercation, with Kapil initially attacking Kewal with a stick. However, Kewal managed to seize the weapon from Kapil and struck on his head. Kapil collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Kewal then returned home, carefully washing his hands and feet, before requesting a friend to drop him off at Gittikhadan police station. He surrendered before the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Rahul Madane, ACP Hiremath, and Senior Police Inspector Bapu Dhere rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by the police. It has come to light that Kapil’s wife was aware of his affair with Kewal’s sister, and she had attempted to persuade him to end the illicit relationship. Kapil and his wife even expressed a desire to start afresh. However, their plans for a new beginning were abruptly shattered with Kapil’s untimely demise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement