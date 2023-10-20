Man kills mother after she refuses to hand over mobile in Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a distressing incident, a man reportedly killed his mother by slitting her throat over a petty issue of handing over a mobile phone in the Hudkeshwar area, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on October 18. However, following the post-mortem, cops registered an offence of murder and arrested the accused son.

Sources, further added that, the son had a furious altercation with his mother over handing over the mobile phone. In the fit of rage, he reportedly slit her throat.

Cops, in the meantime, have registered an offence under Sections 302 of the IPC and placed the accused son under arrest.

Further investigations are ongoing.

