Grim Milestone: Nagpur’s 2023 murder count exceeds 2022’s total with 70 days to spare

Nagpur: In a sobering turn of events, the Second Capital of the State, has witnessed a surge in violent incidents this year, surpassing the previous year’s grim record. The city’s murder count for 2023 has reached an alarming 66, exceeding the total of 65 recorded in the entirety of 2022, with over 70 days remaining in the calendar.

Nagpur, home to the Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister, has been grappling with an unfortunate increase in violent occurrences throughout the year. Disturbingly, 66 murders have occurred in the city in just the first ten months of 2023, eclipsing the tally from the entire previous year.

The year began on a somber note, with a murder reported in the Pachpaoli area of Nagpur city as the New Year dawned. The situation took a darker turn in July and August, with a notable rise in violence. July saw six murders, a figure that nearly doubled in August. August 2023, in particular, marked a disconcerting increase in murders compared to the same period the previous year, with seven additional cases reported.

However, as the festival season approaches, the city typically experiences a downturn in both murder incidents and other forms of violence.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Mummaka Sudharshan, acknowledged the surge in murders in the city compared to the preceding year.

He emphasized that a significant portion of these incidents stems from family feuds. In response, Nagpur Police have taken robust preventive measures.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, DCPs are overseeing patrolling efforts on the streets, extending until at least 1 am. Furthermore, more than 40 MPDA and 10 MCOCA charges have been invoked against criminals as proactive measures. Nagpur Police are resolute in their efforts to curb crime in the city, especially in light of this disconcerting surge in murders, he said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

