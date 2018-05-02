Man killed over pending gambling dues at Jagnade Chowk

Nagpur: Some miscreants reportedly killed a man over gambling dues he owed them near Jagnade Chowk under Kotwali Police Station here on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Dhote.

According to sources, Yogesh owed money to the accused, which he had lost in gambling in the past. Annoyed over Yogesh’s constant procrastination in returning the dues, the accused would often engage in verbal duels with him. On Tuesday afternoon, the accused reportedly intercepted Yogesh near Gangabai Ghat Road nulla in Shivaji Nagar at Jagnande Chowk and reportedly launched a murderous attack on Yogesh. Yogesh reportedly succumbed on the spot. Some onlookers reportedly alerted the police control room.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Kotwali Police rushed to the spot and started the investigation. Cops have sent the body for autopsy and launched the search for the accused.