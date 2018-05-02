Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021

    Man killed over pending gambling dues at Jagnade Chowk

    Nagpur: Some miscreants reportedly killed a man over gambling dues he owed them near Jagnade Chowk under Kotwali Police Station here on Tuesday afternoon.

    The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Dhote.

    According to sources, Yogesh owed money to the accused, which he had lost in gambling in the past. Annoyed over Yogesh’s constant procrastination in returning the dues, the accused would often engage in verbal duels with him. On Tuesday afternoon, the accused reportedly intercepted Yogesh near Gangabai Ghat Road nulla in Shivaji Nagar at Jagnande Chowk and reportedly launched a murderous attack on Yogesh. Yogesh reportedly succumbed on the spot. Some onlookers reportedly alerted the police control room.

    Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Kotwali Police rushed to the spot and started the investigation. Cops have sent the body for autopsy and launched the search for the accused.

    Trending In Nagpur
    आम आदमी पार्टी मध्ये नवीन कार्यकर्त्यांचा पक्ष प्रवेश सोहळा
    आम आदमी पार्टी मध्ये नवीन कार्यकर्त्यांचा पक्ष प्रवेश सोहळा
    Man killed over pending gambling dues at Jagnade Chowk
    Man killed over pending gambling dues at Jagnade Chowk
    Martyr Bhushan Satai’s father ends life in Katol
    Martyr Bhushan Satai’s father ends life in Katol
    Covid impact: Nagpur sees spurt in suicides due to financial distress
    Covid impact: Nagpur sees spurt in suicides due to financial distress
    Two men commit suicide in Panchpaoli, Hingna
    Two men commit suicide in Panchpaoli, Hingna
    Four tour operators booked for cheating family of Rs 4 lakh
    Four tour operators booked for cheating family of Rs 4 lakh
    मनपा के लिए आय के स्रोत हो तैयार, पालक मंत्री राऊत ने प्रशासन को दिया मंत्र
    मनपा के लिए आय के स्रोत हो तैयार, पालक मंत्री राऊत ने प्रशासन को दिया मंत्र
    बॅरिस्टर राजाभाऊ खोब्रागडे सभागृह सर्वासाठी खुले होणार
    बॅरिस्टर राजाभाऊ खोब्रागडे सभागृह सर्वासाठी खुले होणार
    प्रभाग ३४ मध्ये आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन साजरा
    प्रभाग ३४ मध्ये आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन साजरा
    ऑफलाईन , ऑनलाईन पद्धतीने आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस साजरा !
    ऑफलाईन , ऑनलाईन पद्धतीने आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस साजरा !
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145