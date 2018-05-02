Man killed as truck hits his motorcycle

Nagpur: A 58-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Pardi area of Maharashtra”s Nagpur when he was returning home after fishing, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, they said.

“The deceased, identified as Mohd Sameem Mohd Sabdul Autif, a resident of Aajri Maajri in Nagpur, had gone for fishing on a motorcycle with his friend. When they were returning home, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle near Kapsi over-bridge in Pardi around 3.30 pm,” a police official said.

Sameem and Abid suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and were admitted to a hospital, where the former succumbed to his injuries, he said.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) against the accused, police said.