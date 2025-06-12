Man killed as cement mixer hits two-wheeler in Nagpur’s Nandanvan

Advertisement



Nagpur: A freak accident at Vaishno Devi Square under the jurisdiction of Nandanvan Police Station, on Tuesday, claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider when a cement mixer detached from a tractor and hit his vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Attasingh Ramdas Verma (49), a resident of Bharat Nagar, Kalamna.

According to police, Verma was riding his two-wheeler (MH-49/CB-4654) at 11.30 am when a tractor (MH-49/BZ0243), transporting a cement mixer, experienced a sudden mechanical failure. The iron belt holding the mixer snapped which caused the heavy machinery to break loose and hit Verma’s two-wheeler. Attasingh Verma sustained serious injuries in the collision. A police team arrived at the scene and rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.

Nandanvan Police have registered a case of fatal accident against the tractor driver identified as Santosh Mangal Shahu (29), a resident of Garib Nawaz Nagar, who has since been arrested.

