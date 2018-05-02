Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jul 18th, 2019

Man kidnaps 17-yr old girl, marries with her in Sakkardara

Nagpur: A 31 year old man kidnapped a 17-year old girl and got married with her forcibly. The incident occurred between July 8 and 17 in Sakkardara police jurisdiction. The accused man has been booked.

According to police, the accused Sohan Kisanlal Shende (31), resident of ESI Quarters, Raghuji Nagar, lured and abducted the 17-year old girl, residing in the same area, and married with her forcibly.

Sakkardara PSI Mahadik, based on the complaint lodged by relatives of the girl, booked the accused Sohan Shende under Section 363 of the IPC and probing the matter further. The fate of the girl whether she was handed over to her parents or still staying with the accused could not be ascertained immediately.

