Man jumps from Zingabai Takli flyover in suicide bid, hurt

Nagpur: A 30-year-old man survived a suicide bid after he threw himself from Zingabai Takli flyover on Thursday afternoon. Rinku Manoj Das, a resident of Lashkaribagh in Panchpaoli has reportedly broken his leg in the jump.

The exact reason behind Das taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately. Cops in the meantime rushed Das, who prima facie suffered multiple fractures, to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).

Further probe is underway.