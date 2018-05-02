Man held with Rs 60 lakh cash at Nagpur Rly Stn

Nagpur: Sleuths of Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed a man who carried Rs 60 lakh cash in a bag at Nagpur Railway Station on Saturday. The cash was handedover to the IncomeTax (I-T) department for further probe.

According to Divisional Security Commandant (DSC) RPF, Central Railway, Ashutosh Pandey, the man, identified as Shabbir Husain Hasan Ali Karanjawala (55), a resident of House No. 858, Itwari Road, Bengali Panja, deboarded from New Delhi-Chennai Grand Trunk Express in the morning hours. He was carrying a large bag with him.

When he was passing through the Foot Over Bridge (FoB), RPF Inspector R L Meena, Constables Sikandar Yadav and Kamsingh Thakur grew suspicious at him.

The RPF staff stopped the man and checked the bag. After finding huge cash in the bag, they took him to the RPF station. “A total of Rs 60 lakh were found in the bag,” said DSC Pandey. The man reportedly told RPF that the cash belongs to Ismile and Sons company, Ganjakhet Chowk.

The man reportedly boarded the train at Itarsi railway station. However, he was unable to disclose the reason for carrying such huge cash in the train, said DSC Pandey.

“He could not produce any evidence pertaining to the cash he was carrying. Therefore, we have informed the I-T officials and handed-over the cash to them,” DSC Pandey informed.



