    Published On : Sun, May 23rd, 2021

    Man commits suicide in Hudkeshwar

    Nagpur: A MAN committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Hudkeshwar police station area.

    The deceased was identified as Amit Govind Markam (40), a resident of Plot No. 66, Chakrapani Nagar, Gondawana Chowk.

    According to police, Markam was working as a daily wage poclain operator with NMC. He was depressed after his wife left him six-month ago.

    Since then, he has become a habitual drinker. On Thursday night, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a saree and ended his life. His parents were on the first floor when he took the extreme step.

    The incident came to the fore when his mother cooked food and called him for dinner. She opened the door and bedroom only to see the dangling body of her son. A case of accidental death was registered by Hudkeshwar police. Further investigation is underway.


